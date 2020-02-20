Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks his daughter, Charlotte, looks just like him — but don’t tell Sarah Michelle Gellar that.

“We just usually disagree. She thinks Charlotte looks just like her. I think Charlotte looks just like me,” Prinze Jr., 43, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She thinks Rocky looks just like me. I think Rocky looks just like her.”

Freddie and Sarah's Sweetest Moments Through the Years

The couple, who tied the knot in 2002, are parents of Charlotte, 10, and son Rocky, 7. Although they can’t seem to agree on who is their look-alike, Prinze Jr. is confident that his little girl has a similar personality to him.

“Charlotte’s more me emotionally. She’s kind of reserved and quiet at first, until she gets a sense of the room. And then depending on the vibe in that room, is going to depend on how much she opens up. That’s me,” he explains. “And Rocky’s more like Sarah. He likes things a certain way. He’s more particular. He’s more outgoing. He’s willing to talk to people he doesn’t know. Whereas me and Charlotte are like, ‘What’s this son of a gun looking at? What’s he want?’ We don’t trust anybody.”

Hollywood's Hottest Married Couples

He adds, laughing: “I mean, we have photos of Charlotte where she’s looking at the person who’s taking the picture like, ‘Yo, what are you trying to do right now?’ And I have the same look anytime somebody takes my photo that I don’t want taking my photo and someone I don’t know. It’s the exact same expression.”

Prinze Jr. and Gellar, 42, welcomed their kids in 2009 and 2012, respectively. And, for the most part, they have primarily kept them out of the public eye.

“A lot of people are willing to put their kids on social media. A lot of people are willing to put their kids out there,” he tells Us, noting that he considers the couple to be “very private” people. “That’s just not something that I’ve ever done.”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast: Then and Now

The She’s All That star, however, wouldn’t completely rule out Charlotte and Rocky acting one day. “When they’re 18, they can do whatever they want,” he says. “I’m not trying to make money off my kids. Sarah and I, our bills are paid. Our kids don’t need to act. If they want to act, there’s local theaters that they can perform in. There are school theaters that they can do. It’s easy for kids to scratch that itch if they’re wanting to be famous. That’s something that I think you need to shut down early as a parent. Not shut down, but just explain to them fame isn’t a job.”

Prinze Jr. and the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum both got an early start in Hollywood, memorably starring together in 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer and the Scooby-Doo film franchise.