Former ‘Very Cavallari’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” the former couple, who share kids Camden, Jaxon and Saylor, wrote in a joint statement at the time. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”
“As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari. I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible,” the Laguna Beach alum wrote via Instagram. “To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys.”
Cavallari later broke down the reason why she could no longer film her life. “It was [a hard decision]. However, it was definitely the right decision. Once I made the decision, I had such a sense of relief,” she explained during an interview with Kelly Clarkson in October 2020. “I was getting a lot of anxiety about it. My life has changed very much. I have three little kids and even though I am from the reality TV world, I’ve always, sort of, kept my life somewhat private in a sense and kept the cameras at an arm’s length.”
The California native added: “I wasn’t going to expose my divorce on camera and have my kids see that one day. So, I decided to walk away from it.”
“This is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath,” she exclusively told Us Weekly two months prior. “I’m enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life. I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be and continue to grow Uncommon James. I’m not thinking about what I want to be doing next year or the year after that. I’ve driven myself crazy with that mentality the past few years. Right now, I just want to be present and enjoy this journey.”
Scroll down to see what the cast of Very Cavallari has been up to:
Gone too soon. Very Cavallari may not have been on the air for long — but it certainly left a lasting impression.
The reality series, which premiered in 2018, offered a glimpse at Kristin Cavallari's life in Nashville, Tennessee, with then-husband Jay Cutler as she opened up her flagship Uncommon James store. In the short-lived show, viewers got a chance to meet the team behind the brand and see their behind-the-scenes drama.
After three seasons, Very Cavallari was canceled following The Hills alum's split from Cutler. In April 2020, Cavallari announced her divorce from the former athlete after seven years of marriage.
"No. I’m just gonna go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair. I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler," she said during an interview on the "Alls Fair" podcast in May 2020. "I’ve been in a relationship for quite some time now. He is a very private person and I respect that."
Brittainy Taylor
Since appearing on the hit E! series, Taylor remained at Uncommon James as the Director of Information Technology. She is still in a relationship with PJ Kellogg after pulling the plug on her romance with Jon Stone.
After getting fired onscreen in season 2, the social media manager has built her own brand and started "Probably a Podcast" to offer insight into her life. Ford, who parted ways with John Gurney, is currently dating fitness coach James Middleton.
In February 2021, Ford opened up about where she stood with her former boss. "I haven't spoken to her since the day I walked out of the office. She did message me, like, once and asked for some password. And I was like, 'No, I'm out of office at the time. Sorry,'" she said on the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast, before elaborating on her departure from the company. “It extended past just being fired from the job. It got kinda personal."
Reagan Agee
Following her departure from Uncommon James, Agee is working as a hairstylist in Nashville. She has remained friends with former coworker Ford.