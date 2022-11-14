Former ‘Very Cavallari’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Gone too soon. Very Cavallari may not have been on the air for long — but it certainly left a lasting impression.

The reality series, which premiered in 2018, offered a glimpse at Kristin Cavallari‘s life in Nashville, Tennessee, with then-husband Jay Cutler as she opened up her flagship Uncommon James store. In the short-lived show, viewers got a chance to meet the team behind the brand and see their behind-the-scenes drama.

After three seasons, Very Cavallari was canceled following The Hills alum’s split from Cutler. In April 2020, Cavallari announced her divorce from the former athlete after seven years of marriage.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” the former couple, who share kids Camden, Jaxon and Saylor, wrote in a joint statement at the time. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

One month later, the businesswoman confirmed her show would not be returning.

“As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari. I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible,” the Laguna Beach alum wrote via Instagram. “To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys.”

Cavallari later broke down the reason why she could no longer film her life. “It was [a hard decision]. However, it was definitely the right decision. Once I made the decision, I had such a sense of relief,” she explained during an interview with Kelly Clarkson in October 2020. “I was getting a lot of anxiety about it. My life has changed very much. I have three little kids and even though I am from the reality TV world, I’ve always, sort of, kept my life somewhat private in a sense and kept the cameras at an arm’s length.”

The California native added: “I wasn’t going to expose my divorce on camera and have my kids see that one day. So, I decided to walk away from it.”

Cavallari previously admitted she felt relaxed about the decision to move on from the hit series.

“This is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath,” she exclusively told Us Weekly two months prior. “I’m enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life. I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be and continue to grow Uncommon James. I’m not thinking about what I want to be doing next year or the year after that. I’ve driven myself crazy with that mentality the past few years. Right now, I just want to be present and enjoy this journey.”

Scroll down to see what the cast of Very Cavallari has been up to: