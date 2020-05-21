The way they were. Kristin Cavallari had a major falling out with former BFF Kelly Henderson before her messy divorce from Jay Cutler, but the gal pals were once inseparable.

Cavallari, 33, started feuding with the celebrity stylist, 37, after rumors surfaced that she was having an affair with the retired athlete, 37. Henderson played a valuable role on Very Cavallari until its third season, which documented her unhappy ending with the Uncommon James founder.

“Season 3 is definitely very emotional and for different reasons throughout the whole season. The season starts off and you see, obviously, this downfall that I have with a girlfriend,” Cavallari admitted during the “Comments by Celebs” podcast in January. “It was heartbreaking at the time and it’s heartbreaking for me to go back now and almost relive it, you know? So that’s been tough.”

As the reality series continued, fans saw the Laguna Beach alum work through her split from her best friend, even going so far as to claim that Henderson used their friendship for fame.

“The whole time, her whole thing has been like, ‘I don’t care about the show. I only care about your friendship,'” Cavallari recalled in a recent episode of the show. “She drank the Kool-Aid, big time. I thought Kelly was the last person on the planet that this would ever happen with.”

The Hills alum was no stranger to the spotlight, but she admitted to having a hard time letting people into her life because of her prominent position as a celebrity. “I’ve had people in the past take advantage of me for their own personal gain,” she explained during the same episode. “So when I started to feel like Kelly was really using me, it just — I don’t know — it triggered something within me.”

Earlier this year, Cavallari confirmed that she and Cutler were calling it quits after seven years of marriage and a decade together. The pair share three children — Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4. When fans began to wonder if Henderson was involved in the former couple’s split, the Nashville native set the record straight.

“I’m just gonna go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair. I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler,” she said during iHeartRadio’s “All’s Fair With Laura Wasser” podcast in May. “I’ve been in a relationship for quite some time now. … I’ve kind of gotten some space from both of them.”

Scroll down to see more of Cavallari and Henderson’s former friendship.