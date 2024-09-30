Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes weren’t seeing eye-to-eye on what was in store for their future, a source tells Us Weekly.

“As they started to get more serious in their relationship, issues started to surface,” the insider says. “They kept having conversations about the future but weren’t aligned. Kristin realized they were on different pages with what they wanted long-term.”

According to the source, Estes, 24, “really wants to settle down and start a family” and has been vocal about his stance “from the start.” While Cavallari, 37, wasn’t opposed to the idea of more children, she still felt satisfied with the state of her family. (The Laguna Beach alum shares three children Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler.)

“Having another baby was something Kristin wasn’t sure she was on the same page about,” the insider explains. “She was open to it but also felt very content with her life and family. The age difference was a big factor, and them being in different stages of life was the dealbreaker.”

Related: Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes: The Way They Were Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes’ romance initially surprised the internet. The Laguna Beach alum sparked dating speculation in February 2024 when she was spotted alongside Estes in Mexico, per a snap obtained by TMZ. Cavallari made headlines later that month when she debuted her relationship with the Montana Boyz member, who’s 13 years her junior. […]

The source shares that Cavallari realized that the 13-year age gap with Estes wouldn’t “work long-term,” especially since she’s happy as she’s become more “independent.” While Estes and Cavallari are no longer together, there are no hard feelings between the pair.

“Kristin really liked Mark and enjoyed their time together, and there’s no animosity between them,” the insider tells Us. “They genuinely had a lot of fun but it ran its course. She is excited to focus on herself, her businesses and her kids right now.”

On Friday, September 27, an additional source confirmed to Us that Cavallari and Estes had called it quits after seven months of dating. The twosome hard launched their relationship via Instagram in February with pics of their romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas.

“He makes me happy 🤍,” Cavallari captioned a series of pics of her and Estes at the time.

The following month, Cavallari shared that she and Estes first connected in September 2023 after seeing him and his pals, dubbed the Montana Boyz, on TikTok.

Related: A Complete Guide to Kristin Cavallari's Dating History From reality stars to NFL athletes, Kristin Cavallari has had her fair share of high-profile romances over the years. Cavallari rose to fame on MTV’s Laguna Beach in 2004, at which time she was dating high school sweetheart Stephen Colletti. The pair’s real-life romance and alleged love triangle with Lauren Conrad was central to the […]

“Back in like September, I’m scrolling and I come across this boy group, I guess you could call them, The Montana Boyz,” she said on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast in March 2024. “So I go, ‘Holy s—-, who are these guys? Because they’re so hot. Specifically this one, who I’m gonna refer to as ‘Montana.’”

During the same episode, Cavallari addressed her and Estes’ age gap.

“Me dating a 24-year-old is not something that I was searching out. It’s not something that I at all ever thought would ever happen,” Cavallari said. “I understand what it looks like to the outside world. I really do. I get that. He is not a typical 24-year-old.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams