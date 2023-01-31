Jinger Duggar Breaks Down Decision to Raise Children 'Out of the Public Eye'

Not ruling anything out. Jinger Duggar offered a glimpse at her and husband Jeremy Vuolo‘s approach to parenting — and revealed whether they have plans to expand their family.

“We’ll see, I don’t know. We’ve talked about it. I think we would be happy — we’re happy right now with our two girls. And then we’ll see in the future if we try for a third, we don’t know,” Duggar, 29, who shares daughters Felicity, 4, and Evangeline, 2, with Vuolo, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the release of her book Becoming Free Indeed on Tuesday, January 31.

The former reality star noted that her public upbringing influenced the way she tries to raise her own kids. (Duggar rose to fame after she and her family were the subject of TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, which aired from 2008 to 2015.)

“I look at those years and I’m really grateful for the opportunities that I was able to have. Like we traveled the world, things that we wouldn’t have been able to do as like a large family,” she explained, referring to her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s large brood. “At the same time, I can say I saw also those challenges. Like I just mentioned, walking through the hardest seasons of my life in the public eye and needing to give an answer. That was tough.”

For Jinger, it was important to keep her little ones out of the spotlight.

“We talked about it for a while even before we had kids and whether or not we wanted them in the public eye. And we decided just to keep them out of the public eye and let them choose what they want to do,” she continued. “So that’s just been our decision. We will sometimes post pictures of the back of their heads or little videos and you can hear their little voices or whatever. But not showing their faces has been something that we’re planning on sticking to.”

The Arkansas native said she has let her daughters watch her reality show, saying, “I think because it was such a huge part of my life. I spent most of my life on TV. So even in this [promotion] process, I’ve had a couple crews come in the house and my two-year-old will be playing in her playroom and she’ll see cameras and be scared. … I thought how interesting. That was my childhood. Like that was all I knew I play with the boom mics and all of that, but she’s just so not used to it. So it’s kind of interesting to see.”

Jinger also discussed the ups and downs that come with watching her kids get older.

“Evie is still at this stage where she likes to scream because she can only say so many words. The past week she’s been trying to put together sentences and so it’s really cute. But it’s also challenging because she screams a lot,” the TV personality told Us. “Like that’s the stage we’re in until she can talk. But Felicity is just so much fun [and] super smart. [She’s] super outgoing and an artist. She’ll paint for an hour straight.”

Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear is available now.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi