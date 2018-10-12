Sorry, AC Slater! Saved by the Bell alum Mario Lopez, 45, recently sat down with Us Weekly and revealed that his two children — daughter, Gia, 8, and son, Dominic, 5 — are not fans of his former series. Watch the video above!

“They don’t like it. I tried to show them, but they weren’t trippin’ on it,” Lopez, who recently partnered with Undeniably Diary, told Us. “I don’t think they’re into it.”

His kids may not be fans, but nearly 30 years after its 1989 premiere date, the sitcom is still a nostalgia-filled hit that many hope gets rebooted.

“As far as a reboot, I’ve got so much stuff going on,” the Extra host told Us. “But if there is a clever way to pull it off, I’ve always got a hustler mentality. I’m willing to be open to it if it’s smart.”

To find out Lopez’s favorite onset memory and which cast member his kids have playdates with, watch the video above.

