What’s up, Preppy? Mark-Paul Gosselaar discussed the possibility of a Saved by the Bell reboot — and what he had to say may give hope to fans everywhere.

The Passage star, 44, made it clear at the 2018 Television Critic Association’s Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California, that he’s open to a revival of the beloved ‘90s series — under one condition.

“I’d like to see a version that was worth everyone’s time. There’s a lot of versions that we see that don’t do it justice,” he said, according to Fox News. “But I’d like to see a version, yeah, I’d like to see a version that we’d all agree on.”

“I do like what Cobra Kai has done,” Gosselaar noted of the Karate Kid revival. “I think that that’s a very interesting way of doing a reboot. I don’t know if whether or not we could do that with our show, but I’d be interested in something that was along the lines of that.”

The NYPD Blue alum played the role of Zack Morris in the sitcom, which aired between 1989 to 1993. The show — which featured the antics of six best friends who attended Bayside High School in California — paved the way for the careers for most of its stars, including Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen, who played his onscreen love interest, Kelly Kapowski.

Last year, Elizabeth Berkley — who played Jessie Spano — opened up to Us Weekly about reprising her role in the cast’s 2015 Tonight Show reunion. “[It was] a little tease! We’re all busy working on so many good things. We’re actually fortunate that most of our cast consistently works and have been working actors since we were kids. And we stay in touch. We love each other,” she said at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in June 2017. “So, if something else presented itself that was as intelligent as the way Jimmy [Fallon] did it, I’m not saying we wouldn’t consider but we did what felt great for all of us at this moment.”

Some of Gosselaar and Berkley’s other costars seem to be feeling nostalgic, too. Mario Lopez, Lark Voorhies and Dennis Haskins — who played A.C. Slater, Lisa Turtle and Mr. Belding, respectively — recently visited the Saved by the Max pop-up in West Hollywood, California, modeled after the infamous Max diner where the Bayside crew hung out.

