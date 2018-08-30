It turns out not everyone is a fan of A.C. Slater and Kelly Kapowski. While Tiffani Thiessen revealed her 8-year-old daughter was a big fan of her mom’s former series Saved by the Bell, fellow star Mario Lopez’s kids were “not feeling it.”

“So Harper started watching it a tiny, tiny bit,” Thiessen told Lopez as he guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, August 30. “And I was OK with season 1” she said. “But then, after that when kissing started happening, I was like ‘No, no, no. We’re done.’ … I was just like, a few more years. I mean, she’s 8, you know?”

Thiessen, 44, shares Harper and son Holt, 3, with her husband, Brady Smith. Lopez, for his part, is father of 7-year-old daughter Gia and 4-year-old son Dominic, whom he shares with wife Courtney Mazza.

“My kids have given it a shot — not feeling it,” Lopez, 44, said. “They’re like, ‘Daddy, why is your hair like that?'”

“No, Harper was into it,” Thiessen added. “She wanted to keep going. She was so into you and Mark-Paul [Gosselaar] … She’s so boy crazy already.”

Saved by the Bell aired on NBC for five seasons from 1989 to 1993. The series starred Thiessen, Lopez, Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano), Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle) and Dustin Diamond (Samuel “Screech” Powers).

The Extra host and the Alexa & Katie star also reflected on how long the series has been off the air. (Saved by the Bell concluded with made-for-TV movie titled Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas in 1994.)

“Oh my God, I can’t believe I’m that old. I thought it was 20 years but it’s been 30 years since Saved by the Bell!” Lopez said.

Thiessen agreed, “We are old, we are really old.”

