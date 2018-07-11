Break out your Discman, Us Weekly is taking you back to the 1990s! From our favorite shows on the TGIF lineup to Saturday morning cartoons, we’ve rounded up our favorite TV show theme songs from the 1990s that will stir up all sorts of nostalgic feels.

Watch the video above to relive the theme songs from your favorite ’90s shows including Dawson’s Creek and Saved By the Bell!

Saved By the Bell

“When the teacher pops a test, I know I’m in a mess!” If this theme song wasn’t stuck in your head for the better part of the ‘90s, you were doing something wrong. The hit sitcom, which premiered in 1989, ran all the way to the turn of the century in 2000.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

“Now this is a story all about how” Will Smith stole our hearts and our television sets from 1990 to 1996. The rapper wrote the lyrics to the theme song under his stage name The Fresh Prince, while the song was produced by Jeffrey Townes, better known to Us as DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Dawson’s Creek

Whether you were Team Dawson or Team Pacey, viewers could agree that Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait” explained how you felt every week waiting for a new episode of the teen drama to come on the WB. The series, which followed a close-knit group of high-school friends, ran from 1998 to 2003.

Step By Step

Spanning nearly the entire decade, this TGIF classic ran from 1991 through 1998 and featured one of America’s favorite TV families. The show starred Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers as two mismatched single parents who proved that it “will be better, a second time around… step by step, day by day!”

Clarissa Explains It All

“Na na na na!” There weren’t many lyrics to this theme song, but it will still bring you right back to Saturday night on Nickelodeon, a.k.a. SNICK! An adolescent Melissa Joan Hart was every teen girl’s icon in this all-American sitcom that ran for just over three years.

Beverly Hills, 90210

Admit it, you can still hum the 90210 theme song. For 10 seasons, Aaron Spelling’s teen drama filled our TV sets with high school-drama, Dylan’s sideburns and the Peach Pit.

Family Matters

As the theme song said, “We’re gonna fill our house with happiness,” and the Winslows sure did. The show was a mainstay on the ABC TGIF lineup from 1989 to 1997.

Friends

As the Rembrandts’ song said, even if it’s just with reruns, the cast of Friends will always be there for Us. The hit sitcom had a successful run of 10 years on NBC, from 1994 until 2004.

Full House

“What ever happened to predictability? The milk man, the paper boy, the evening TV?” Eight seasons of Full House ran from 1987 to 1995 and was so beloved that Netflix rebooted the sitcom in 2016.

Doug

“Do do do do.” A cartoon both kids and adults could get into. Doug Funnie, Skeeter Valentine and Patti Mayonnaise stole the small screen on Nickelodeon for nearly the entire decade, from its premiere in 1991 to the series’ conclusion in 1999.

Tell Us, what was your favorite ‘90s theme song?

