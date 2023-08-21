Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are a family of four, according to several outlets.

TMZ, People and Entertainment Tonight report that Rihanna, 35, gave birth to the couple’s second child. The pair have yet to publicly comment on their little one’s arrival, but TMZ reports that she had a second son.

Us Weekly confirmed in February that Rihanna was pregnant again after she unveiled a baby bump during her performance at Super Bowl LVII. Rocky was spotted on the sidelines of the big event cheering on his girlfriend.

Rihanna and the rapper met while collaborating with each other on her song “Cockiness (Love It)” in September 2012. The duo then performed the song that same month during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards.

In March 2013, Rocky joined Rihanna as the opening act on her Diamonds World Tour, fueling romance rumors even more. Two years later, however, Rocky denied ever having been in a romantic relationship with Rihanna.

“It never happened,” he said in a May 2015 interview with NYC radio station Hot 97. “If it happened, then it would have happened. We didn’t do that. … That’s not what I’m looking forward to. I’m looking forward to the friendship that I already have with all these females.”

Years later, the pair made a stunning red carpet appearance at the Fashion Awards in December 2019.

Nearly a month after their outing, Us broke the news that Rihanna and Hassan Jameel had broken up following three years of dating. That same month, Rihanna was seen with Rocky at a concert in honor of his friend ASAP Yams, who died of a drug overdose in January 2015.

In August 2020, following Rocky’s appearance in an ad campaign for Rihanna’s Fenty skin line, the couple interviewed each other about the beauty industry for Vogue and GQ.

“I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofing off and laughing the whole time,” he said in the video. “This s––t is comedy. That’s the hardest part. We so cool, it’s just hard not to laugh, that’s all.”

After years of romance speculation, Rocky finally confirmed to GQ that he and Rihanna were officially dating in May 2021. “So much better. So much better when you got ‘The One,’” he shared when asked what it’s like to be in a relationship. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

In August 2021, a source exclusively revealed to Us that Rihanna and Rocky view each other as “life partners” and an engagement may be in their near future.

“These two are so madly in love, and it’s true there’s a lot of buzz in their circle about engagement being in the works,” the insider said at the time. “Going by the hints Rocky’s been dropping, [it] may well happen soon, but there’s no pressure and what matters most to both of them is to keep building on this truly beautiful thing they’ve got going.”

The following month, the twosome made their Met Gala debut wearing coordinating oversized jackets and all-black ensembles. In January 2022, Rihanna confirmed that she and Rocky were expecting their first child during a walk in New York City.

Us confirmed in May 2022 that Rihanna had welcomed her first child, a baby boy named RZA Athleston Mayers. A few months later, a source shared with Us that the new parents were “doing well.”

“They’re being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really just want to keep him away from the public eye for the time being,” the insider explained in August 2022. “They both feel really blessed and couldn’t be happier.”

Rocky has been open about the joy of being a father and seeing his family flourish.

“Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you … to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole [other] perspective,” he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in January. “But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can’t even explain it, man.”