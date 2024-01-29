Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are officially set to face off in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.

Two games held on Sunday, January 28, determined who would move on to the Super Bowl. Earlier in the day, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, with a score of 17-10. The San Francisco 49ers then bested the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with a score of 34-41.

The final four teams of the 2023-2024 NFL season have a varied track record when it comes to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are the reigning champions, having beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in February 2023. Overall, they have won a total of three Super Bowls, in 1970, 2020 and 2023. The Ravens, meanwhile, have secured two Super Bowl wins in 2001 and 2013.

The 49ers have won five Super Bowls, in 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990 and 1995. The Lions are one of the four NFL teams that have never appeared in a Super Bowl.

As always, the biggest sporting event of the year will be complete with plenty of non-football entertainment. Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem before the game, while Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful” and Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Later in the broadcast, Usher will helm the halftime show.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher, 45, said in a September 2023 statement. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Jay-Z, whose entertainment company Roc Nation is a sponsor of the halftime show, showed his support for Usher in his own statement at the time. “Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” the rapper, 54, said. “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS Sunday, February 11, at 6:30 p.m. ET.