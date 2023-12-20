The Voice season 24 contestant Huntley came out on top after a memorable run on the singing competition.

Huntley, 33, quickly became a frontrunner after making his debut on The Voice in October. For his audition, he performed a song by the Black Crowes titled “She Talks to Angels,” which scored him a four-chair turn from the judges.

“Huntley, I was hearing …. I don’t know if you’ve ever heard of an English singer called Daniel Merriweather. There was another guy called James Morrison. I’m hearing this tone, like the Chris Stapleton thing, that’s a tone that comes naturally,” Niall Horan said while trying to convince Huntley to join his team. “I bet you were singing like that when you were 15. You sing your own way, you sing very direct and [with] so much power and the control that you have. It’s so beautiful to listen to.”

Fellow coach Gwen Stefani gushed about Huntley’s talent as well, adding, “Your voice is just so automatic. You know exactly at what point you’re going to be raspy and it’s pure and honest. You sound like you’ve been singing forever. You’re just comfortable.”

Huntley received praise from Reba and John Legend before he chose Horan as his coach. He made it all the way to the finale on Tuesday, December 19, where he performed alongside contestants Jacquie Roar, Ruby Leigh, Mara Justine and Lila Forde.

Before his victory, Huntley reflected on the outpouring of support he’s received from viewers and fans throughout the season.

“This is insane. So blessed and so grateful for everybody that has believed in me on this journey. This Monday my friends and I will put on another live show to showcase what all of us have been working so hard towards,” he wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 17. “Even though someone will be crowned a winner, we’ve all just been trying to create moments of genuine artistry and the amount of support from all over has meant so much to all of us.”

Huntley concluded: “We’ve had contestants ranging from 13 to 50 years old, people from so many different walks of life. It’s been such a bonding experience and all of us have grown from it. I really can’t thank the voice enough for putting this group together. 🙏❤️🤟.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Huntley following his win on The Voice:

When Did Huntley Start Singing?

According to his bio, Huntley’s interest in music began at a young age. He started doing Elvis impressions when he was 4, and by the time he was a teen, Huntley started to pursue music as a career. He moved to Nashville after two years of college but subsequently moved back to Virginia before recommitting to his passion.

Huntley has been a booking agent for musicians since 2022, in addition to performing his own music in his hometown.

Does Huntley Have Kids?

Viewers met Huntley’s 6-year-old daughter, Stella, during the blind auditions when he brought her out on stage to help him choose a coach. She ultimately voted for Horan, 30, which turned out to be the right choice.

Stella, Huntley’s first child, was born in 2016. Five years later, he welcomed a son. Due to his estranged relationship with his own dad, Huntley has prioritized being in his children’ lives. He is currently dating girlfriend Hannah Cook.

What Did Huntley Perform on ‘The Voice’?

During his blind audition, Huntley performed “She Talks to Angels,” which gave him a place on Team Niall. He went on to sing a duet of Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Hold My Hand” with teammate Brailey Lenderman and later nailed a performance of Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

Huntley went with David Kushner’s “Daylight” for the playoffs, which he dedicated to his daughter. He secured a spot in semifinals with the Beatles’ “With a Little Help From My Friends” before teaming up with Ford and Mac Royals for Taylor Swift‘s “Exile” and KALEO’s “Way Down We Go.”

On the night of the finale, Huntley chose Creed’s “Higher” and Tom Odell‘s “Another Love.” His coach joined him on stage for a duet of Bob Dylan‘s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” before Huntley walked away with the win.

Has Huntley Released His Own Music?

Huntley previously competed on two seasons of American Idol, making it to Hollywood Week during one of his attempts. He previously won Fredericksburg Idol, which is a version of American Idol in Virginia.

In 2022, Huntley released his debut single, “Holdin On.”

What Will Huntley Do After Winning ‘The Voice’?

Huntley is set to perform at the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers game in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, December 23. He will sing a rendition of the national anthem in addition to a special halftime performance.