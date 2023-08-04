TV shows such as The Summer I Turned Pretty and Bridgerton have used Taylor Swift’s music to elevate their content with iconic needle drops.

During season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Belly’s (Lola Tung) romantic moments with Conrad (Christopher Briney) included Swift deep-cuts including “False God,” “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” and “Sweet Nothing.”

Creator Jenny Han praised the singer for approving her music request.

“I don’t even know the words for what that meant to me. That was my No. 1 dream, to get one of her songs on this show,” she told E! News in June 2022 while discussing how Swift’s discography inspired her writing process. “I was listening to Fearless and I was like, ‘These songs have really helped me get to the finish line.’ When I write books, I like to listen to music to help me see the emotional vein of the story and her music really did that with me for the series.”

Han said she was even more excited for fans to hear the needle drops, adding, “It’s been so many years since the first book came out and so many people have been connecting her music to the story. I knew what it would mean to me and I knew even more what it would mean to the people who have held these books really close to their hearts. That just felt like the best gift I could ever give.”

Heartstopper also surprised fans by featuring Swift’s “Seven” in the season 2 finale, which premiered in August 2023. The music cue played at a significant point as the main friend group had fun together after prom.

Scroll down for more TV shows that used Swift’s discography for a memorable needle drop: