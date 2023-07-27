Every Taylor Swift Song Used in The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty has made a statement by using Taylor Swift‘s discography to highlight pivotal moments throughout the seasons.

Viewers — and longtime fans of the original book series — were in for a fun surprise when season 1 introduced Belly (Lola Tung)’s crush on Conrad (Christopher Briney) with the help of Swift’s iconic “Lover” track.

Creator Jenny Han later opened up about how the show’s fanbase influenced the soundtrack.

“I think for me just as a fan, to be able to give the book fans that moment is what is really meaningful to me, because if you’re a fan of The Summer I Turned Pretty, I’m pretty sure you’re a fan of Taylor Swift,” Han told The Wrap in June 2022. “And I know this because so many fans have asked me to put her music on the show and I just never knew if we were going to be able to or not. So when we were, I just, I couldn’t believe it. That’s probably the most excited I’ve been in the whole process and the fact that we got like five total, which I’m really excited for the fans to see, because it will be like, I think maybe unexpected at times at certain big moments.”

Season 2 of the hit Prime Video series, which premiered in July 2023, upped the ante with nearly twice as many Swift songs.

“S1 we got FIVE Taylor Swift songs on the show… how many do you think we got in S2? 🤭 Guess which ones before the show drops on 7/14! #thesummeriturnedpretty #taylorswift,” Han wrote via Instagram at the time. “P.S. August and Back to December were for the campaign. We’ve got 9 DIFFERENT songs coming to the series!! 🤗.”

Scroll on for a guide to every single Swift song used on The Summer I Turned Pretty: