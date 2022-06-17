Warning: This story contains spoilers from season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Team Conrad for the win! Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty introduced viewers to the epic love story between Belly (Lola Tung) and Conrad — with Christopher Briney bringing the older Fisher brother to life.

According to the synopsis, the Prime Video series is “a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship.” The coming-of-age story follows Belly as she tries to navigate a love triangle with two brothers that she has been friends with since they were kids.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, which dropped in June 2022, is inspired by the book of the same name by Jenny Han, author of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. For the writer, it was important to focus on the parents as well as their children. “I think we continue to come of age, it’s not just one moment in your life,” Han told Emmys.com in May 2022 about involving the adults in the core story.

The Virginia native also opened up about where the inspiration for The Summer I Turned Pretty and To All the Boys came from. “I think about my teen years a lot. For All The Boys, I used to write love letters but would never send them,” she shared, referring to the main story line of the trilogy. “I kept them in a hat box and then wondered what would’ve happened had they been sent.”

Her newest adaption for Prime Video, however, was influenced by Han’s time working as a nanny in grad school. “There was a family I was close with — and we’d go to Cape Cod. That time definitely triggered my imagination. I also thought about how all young women have a moment in their lives where people suddenly see them in a different way and though there’s power in that, it’s also scary,” she continued. “I wanted to explore how that moment feels. I like to stay within the realm of reality. I like it grounded in truthfulness and I want to show different kinds of romance and sexuality.”

Even though Belly and Conrad end the first season together, fans of the book series are familiar with the couple’s ups and downs in sequels It’s Not Summer Without You and We’ll Always Have Summer. Ahead of the show’s premiere, Han confirmed that The Summer I Turned Pretty has been renewed for a second season.

“When I decided to adapt Summer for television, I knew we’d need more than one season to honor the story we are telling,” she said in a statement to The Wrap in June 2022. “To receive a second season pickup ahead of the premiere of season 1 is beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to Amazon Studios for this amazing vote of confidence in our show, and cannot wait to bring our incredible team back together to tell the next chapter in our story.”

“Honestly, from the second we met I knew it would be easy. I don’t have a brother, but I feel like I can now imagine what it is like to have a brother,” he exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “I think we pretty naturally just had a dynamic [of] people that get along.”

Scroll down for everything to know about the actor who plays Conrad Fisher: