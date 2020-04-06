Ezra Miller appears to have gotten into a physical altercation with a woman at a bar in Iceland, causing fans to turn against the actor on social media.

According to Variety, footage of the 27-year-old Perks of Being a Wallflower star circulated on Twitter on Sunday, April 5, quickly making Miller a trending topic. The publication reported the following day that an onlooker at Prikið Kaffihús, a hip bar in Reykjavik, Iceland, confirmed that the actor was escorted out of the establishment after the fight.

In the disturbing seven-second video, a woman approaches Miller, who asks her, “Do you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” The Flash actor then places his hand around the woman’s throat and backs her into a cart before pulling her down to the ground. As the interaction escalates, the person behind the camera abruptly stops filming and says, “Whoa, bro. Bro,” before trying to intervene.

After confirming that the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star was involved in the altercation, which took place on April 1, Variety reported that “there have been no previous incidents involving the actor” at the bar. Miller allegedly lost his temper after being “confronted by a group of eager fans,” who were “quite pushy” to get close to the actor.

When fans first saw the video, many were left wondering if it was a genuine fight or a harmless joke. Though it quickly became clear that it wasn’t a playful interaction, some Twitter users were hesitant to “cancel” the actor altogether.

“Trial by Twitter is always so quick to issue their execution with only seconds of a video. What happened before? What happened after? The whole story matters, people,” one person wrote as Miller’s name became a top trend.

However, others weren’t inclined to give Miller the benefit of the doubt. On My Block star Diego Tinoco called out the We Need to Talk About Kevin actor for the “insanely inhuman” behavior displayed in the video.

“Don’t know the whole backstory but I don’t think I have to,” the 22-year-old Netflix star tweeted on Monday, April 6. “People get so clouded up in their heads with vanity they think they can do whatever they want to whoever they want.”