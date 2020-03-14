18 of the Best Love Triangles in TV and Movie History

Who doesn’t love a love story? Some of the biggest movies and TV shows through the years focus on just that: girl falls in love with boy, then falls in love with his best friend too, for example.

That story line is a frequent one in the entertainment industry — and has been for years. One of the most famous love triangles of all time took place on Dawson’s Creek. When the series launched in 1998, Joey (Katie Holmes) was in love with her best friend, Dawson (James Van Der Beek). By the end of season 1, the pair were kissing in his bedroom. They had an on-off relationship in season 2, and in season 3, he moved on. In turn, he asked his best friend, Pacey (Joshua Jackson), to look after her. That led to the start of the triangle.

The on-off relationship between Joey and Dawson and Joey and Pacey, as well as the messy friendship between Dawson and Pacey, carried through the show for the remaining seasons and, ultimately, became the biggest question ahead of the 2003 finale: Who will she choose?

The buzz that it created was reason enough to continue that trend in other TV series as well as movies.

In films, the ingredients for a successful love triangle are a little different, since there is much less time to create two separate stories. That said, sometimes it’s spread over multiple films, i.e. Twilight.

Over the course of five movies, Bella (Kristen Stewart) was torn between the guy that wasn’t good for her, Edward (Robert Pattinson), or her close friend who had been crazy about her since they were kids, Jacob (Taylor Lautner).

