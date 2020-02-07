Three’s company! Lara Jean (Lana Condor) has a tough choice to make in the much-anticipated To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel: stay with her sweet boyfriend, Peter (Noah Centineo), or take a chance on her childhood crush, John (Jordan Fisher)? Jenny Han, author of the popular YA trilogy that inspired the Netflix movies, exclusively teases to Us Weekly how the love triangle will play out in the second film.

“There’s a strong possibility that Team John will continue to grow after they see this film,” Han, 39, tells Us of what die-hard fans will think of newcomer Fisher’s portrayal of John. “I’ll say that he and Lara Jean have such a connection with each other and I think it’s one that the audience will be drawn into … I think he is going to steal hearts left and right. ”

The first movie cast Jordan Burtcheut for the role of Lara Jean’s childhood crush, John. But, the role was ultimately re-cast and given to the Dancing with the Stars alum, 25. “I think that Jordan is such a superstar,” Han explains. “I think that he has such a natural charisma and like a real light about him. And I think when you see him in the role, you’ll understand why he is our John Ambrose McClaren.”

Viewers will also get more insight into Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship. “They’re gonna love to see Lara Jean and Peter as a couple,” Han explains. “I think in the first film we saw them falling in love, but we didn’t see them as a real, not fake, couple.”

Loyal fans of the series have nothing to fear — the sequel stays true to the source material. The NYC native adds, “I think that the spirit of the film is very much still in line with the book.”

For more on the movie, watch the video above

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You hits theaters and Netflix February 12.

