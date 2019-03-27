After memorable turns in To All the Boys I Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Noah Centineo is appearing in his third Netflix rom-com, The Perfect Date. Only this time, he’s the star!

As seen in the new trailer for the movie, the 22-year-old plays Brooks Rattigan, an academic superstar hoping to attend Yale but anxious about affording the tuition payments. He agrees to rent himself out as the school dance date of a stranger named Celia (Laura Marano) and realizes he can make good money being a professional plus-one. “I’m offering my services as a chaperone for whatever it is that girls want,” Brooks says in the trailer, as he sets up an app called The Stand In. “Every date would be custom-built. They could pick my personality, my interests, whether I’m a listener or a talker.”

As he takes more jobs, though, Brooks faces an identity crisis … and, perhaps, a love triangle involving Celia and his dream girl, Shelby (Riverdale’s Camila Mendes). “I don’t know which version of myself I’m supposed to be,” he says in the trailer. “It’s time to figure out who I am — and what I want.”

Centineo described his own high school experience in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in September 2018. “High school was cool, man,” he said at the time. “I went to a public school for my first two years, and then I went and did independent study. I was, like, taken out of it. So I didn’t have a normal one. When I was in high school, I wasn’t a nerd, I wasn’t a jock. I wasn’t a bad kid. I just flew under the radar with my homies. It’s always great.”

The Perfect Date streams on Netflix starting on Friday, April 12.

