The Kids Choice Awards are always one of the more fun and obviously playful awards shows. For this year’s event on Saturday, March 23, stars brought that same lighthearted approach to the red carpet (or should we say orange carpet!).

‘Fuller House’ Cast Says ‘Family Sticks Together No Matter What’ in Kids’ Choice Awards Speech Amid Lori Loughlin Scandal

Celebs flocked to the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California to celebrate Hollywood’s bright, young stars. Hosted by DJ Khaled, the “Wild Thoughts” singer opened the show with a banger performance while some of our favorites took home the biggest awards of the night. Ariana Grande won both favorite female artist and favorite song for “Thank You, Next.” Noah Centineo won favorite movie actor To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and delivered an anti-bullying speech when accepting his award. “Please do not sit on the sidelines. You see someone getting bullied, stand up for them,” he said. “Stand up for each other. This is your world.”

But our favorite moments of the evening included all the epic slims like Chris Pratt‘s when accepting the butt-kicker award and DJ Khaled’s show-stopping slim (literally) as he closed the evening, per Kids Choice Awards tradition.

But amongst all of this hilarity, A-listers showed up in some seriously stylish attire. Jennifer Hudson for in the spiring with tangerine pants and a white top both by Hanifa, topping off her look with a sleek white Christian Louboutin boot. Janelle Monae embraced the pantsless trend in a checkered Petar Petrov blazer with cool Christian Louboutin booties. Naturally she completed the look with a YVY hat.

Other standout looks included Lana Candor in wide-leg pants from Jonathan Simkhai paired with a white Giamba blouse as well as the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Kiernan Shipka in a mini Miu Miu dress that had a beautifully embellished top with small cutouts and ivory pleated skirt.

To see even more cool styles from the 2019 Kids Choice Awards, keep scrolling!