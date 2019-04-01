Netflix and no chill! After the success of 2018’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, rom-com fans are rabidly awaiting the teen romance’s sequel, which doesn’t yet have a release date.

Netflix announced the follow-up in a December 2018 letter to devotees of the original film. “To All The Fans I’ve Loved Before, I miss you,” the letter read. “I know it’s only been a few months and I swear I wasn’t trying to avoid you, I just didn’t know how to answer your question without lying to you. The truth isn’t always simple or straightforward — and as we all know too well, dating contracts have a way of quickly getting complicated. But, the letters are out … it’s true. A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel is coming to Netflix.”

As with the first movie, the sequel will be based on the YA book series of the same name by Jenny Han. In an interview with IndieWire, Han expressed hopes that a sequel to the Netflix film would draw inspiration from P.S. I Still Love You, the second book in the series. “There’s so many things in the second book that I would love to see in a sequel,” the novelist said. “The whole reason why I wrote a second book was for the character of John Ambrose McClaren, who is a fan favorite, and he’s a favorite of mine too. I would love to see that explored, and also there’s a character called Stormy that I love to write. I would love to see that.”

While fans wait for more details on the sequel, check out all the existing intel in the gallery below.