Lana Condor: What’s in My Bag?

She may write love letters in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, but in real life, Lana Condor carries those written to her by boyfriend Anthony De La Torre. “If I’m feeling sad, I’ll read them,” says the star of Syfy’s Deadly Class. “They make me feel better.”

The 21-year-old actress opens up for Us.

Feline Fancy

“I’m embarrassed to even say my wallet is a $2 Hello Kitty wallet. I probably got it on the side of the street in New York. It’s so beaten up.”

Legend in the Making

“I have a little yellow gnome. My parents gave it to me in kindergarten because I believed in fairies and all that mystical stuff, so it reminds me of my family.”

A Pizza Her Heart

“My iPhone X is in a Casetify case that has pizza on it and then a coffee sticker. Just supporting my faves.”

Jet-Set Savior

“I have 5Yina face masks. It’s an ancient Chinese medicine skincare brand. I get so dry on planes, so I use those.”

Omega Obsessed

“For snacks, I carry salmon candy from a grocery store up in Canada called Urban Fare. They’re full of protein. I love them.”

Kiss and Tell

“I always have Colgate Wisps around because at work, I never know if I have to kiss someone.”

What else does Condor carry in her Louise et Cie bag? Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones in black; an iPad and iPencil; an It Cosmetics Illuminations CC cream; a Tarte mascara; a Kylie Cosmetics eyeshadow palette; a 5Yina jade roller; a Fenty Gloss Bomb in Fenty Glow; a Laura Mercier Velour Lovers lipstick in Nude Pink; Vaseline; Sleeping Beauties by Stephen King; an ID; credit cards; a Starbucks card; a Movie Pass card; receipts; four keys attached to a CorePower Yoga tag and a Mexico medallion; a S’Well bottle in rose gold; a vaccination card; Wet Ones and a portable charger from Awesomeness.

