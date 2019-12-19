



Netflix just gave everyone their Christmas gift a little early this year! The streaming giant officially dropped the trailer for To All the Boys P.S. I Still Love You on Thursday, December 19.

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are back as Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky, respectively, as their love story continues where things left off at the end of the sequel’s predecessor. The two teens are finally a couple, but their relationship will be put to the test when a potential new suitor from Lara’s past enters the picture.

P.S. I Still Love You is the sequel to 2018’s wildly popular flick, To All the Boys I Loved Before, which is based on author Jenny Han’s YA book series. After the success of the first film, a sequel was greenlit last December.

“I didn’t know there was going to be a sequel until maybe a couple weeks before everyone else knew,” Condor, 22, told The Hollywood Reporter’s TV Talks series in January. “I woke up the next day in Africa on safari and one of the camp supervisors came up to me and said, ‘This is so exciting! Did you see? You’re getting a sequel! You posted it!’ My phone did blow up when I got service, which was like a week later. All I wanted was to get on wifi to see what everyone was saying!”

Scroll down to see Us Weekly’s three favorite moments from the sequel’s trailer that we can’t stop obsessing over.

Making It Official

Though fans have seen Lara and Peter head out on many faux dates during their fake relationship, the sequel’s trailer gives viewers a glimpse at the pair’s first real date as a couple. As the pair are seated at a rather romantic-feeling restaurant for dinner, Peter leans over to grab Lara’s hand and sweetly plant a kiss on it. “This is my first date,” she says, to which Peter notes that the pair have “gone out on a bunch of dates.” Lara, in turn, pointed out that “those weren’t real” dates. It’s safe to say that his moment totally gave Us the feels.

A Romantic Gesture

In the nearly two-minute clip, Peter pulled out all the stops to impress his love. He brought Lara back to the place where the journey commenced and surprised her with a necklace. This was followed by a quick flashback moment from when the pair first crossed paths.

Putting Their Love to the Test

In the first movie, it all started with Lara’s younger sister mailing out her secret love letters. Her now-boyfriend Peter was one of the lucky recipients, but so was Josh Sanderson (Israel Broussard) and John Ambrose McLaren, to name a few. The sequel’s trailer gives audiences a first look at John, played by Jordan Fisher. After his interaction with Lara, it’s safe to say that trouble could be around the corner for her and Peter.

Fans see Lara slip and fall backward, only to wake up with Fisher’s John staring into her eyes and asking if she’s “OK.” Lara nods and affirms that she’s alright, and then John asks her if she remembers who he is. After she confirms that she recognizes him, she notes that she will “need” John to return her love letter to him.

“I need proof that someone actually liked me in middle school,” he replies, as viewers get a flashback of a young Lara and John together. Lara says that “everyone” liked John in middle school, but John states that he “didn’t really care about everyone.”

To All the Boys P.S. I Still Love You hits Netflix on February 12, 2020.