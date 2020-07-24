From C-sections to clapbacks! Maren Morris has been opening up about motherhood since giving birth to her and Ryan Hurd‘s son, Hayes, in March 2020.

“Hayes Andrew Hurd,” the country singer wrote via Instagram when the infant arrived. “3/23/20.”

The news came five months after the Texas native debuted her baby bump. “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” the “My Church” singer captioned her October 2019 announcement. “See you in 2020, little one.”

Hurd posted another shot of Morris’ budding belly to his own account at the time, writing, “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her. Cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life.”

The Michigan native gushed exclusively to Us Weekly the following month about how “proud” he was of the Grammy winner. “This year has been so amazing for her and then to also be able to talk about baby news, it’s just been so special all around,” he said at the time.

“I definitely have to walk downstairs to get the ice cream now and take it back when we’re done,” Hurd went on to tell Us of pampering his pregnant wife. “I found out you’re supposed to do, like, a push present? So I’m figuring that thing out. I don’t know, I really am so new at this.”

Morris and the “Every Other Memory” singer tied the knot in March 2018 in Nashville and initially maintained a long-distance marriage. “We do a pretty good job at constantly keeping in contact, lots of FaceTime,” Hurd explained to Us in March 2019. “We have the same manager now, so she helps our calendars really coalesce well and that’s helped it a good bit.”

Since becoming parents, Morris has spoken candidly about the ups and downs of motherhood. Keep scrolling to read the “Rich” singer’s take on giving birth during a pandemic and more.