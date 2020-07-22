Maren Morris Claps Back After Critic Calls Her Selfies ‘Distasteful’

No time for haters! On Tuesday, July 21, Maren Morris clapped back at an Instagram critic who had a problem with the 30-year-old’s cleavage.

The country singer posted two photos of herself to her Instagram feed, showing her 1.4 followers her glamorous hairstyle by Nashville-based hairstylist Marwa Bashir, as well as her picture-perfect makeup.

She captioned the snap, “🌊 w a v y 🌊 hair” and tagged Bashir to give her credit for the stunning look.

But as stunning as the mom of one looks in the shots, one Instagram follower was extremely distracted by Morris’ cleavage in her pale blue Cult Gaia ensemble.

“Wavy hair as the camera is only on your tits,” the social media user commented on Morris’ snap. “Yes it’s distasteful for sure. Come on if your caption reads wavy hair maybe keep the focus on the hair, or perhaps make the caption big boobs? Just saying like holy cow.”

The critic continued, “Everything in this world doesn’t make sense anymore, clearly these littles don’t have much to look up to either.”

Proving she’s always paying attention, “The Bones” singer replied, “Girl BYE. Don’t let my boobs knock you on the way out.”

The Instagram account Comments by Celebs, took a screenshot of Morris’ response and reposted it on its feed. The Texas native commented on the page’s post, “Hahaaaaa don’t hate the postpartum boobies.” Her comment has since amassed close to 2,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time the Grammy winner’s responded to comments from critics. On July 1, she posted a photo twinning with her 3-month-old son Hayes while lounging on a float in a lake. Some criticized her for not putting a life jacket on him.

“Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him,” she tweeted in response to the mom-shamers. “Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at.”

The singer’s husband, Ryan Hurd, also responded via Twitter. “I’d just like to say, my wife usually doesn’t need me to defend her, but she’s a great mom,” he wrote. “My kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)