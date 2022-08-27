Country drama. Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope are clapping back after Brittany Aldean (née Kerr) — the wife of singer Jason Aldean — seemingly shared a transphobic message.

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging,” Pope, 32, tweeted on Friday, August 26, referring to Brittany, 33, and her Instagram caption about being a “girly” girl. “But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Pope further noted that while she had “stopped following” Brittany’s account “a long time ago,” she “couldn’t help but address” the controversy after seeing a friend repost the social media upload.

Brittany — who married the 45-year-old “Dirt Road Anthem” crooner in 2015 — had shared a makeup tutorial via Instagram earlier this month, in which she compared her former tomboy personality to that of transgender individuals in the process of transitioning.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼,” the blogger captioned her video on Tuesday, August 23, sharing footage of how she puts together her beauty look.

Jason, for his part, replied: “Lmao!! I’m glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out 😂.”

While the mother of two — she shares Memphis, 4, and Navy, 3, with her spouse — and her friends praised her beauty look and message, both the former Voice winner and Morris, 32, were less than impressed.

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” the “Middle” songstress tweeted on Friday, referring to the January riot at the Capitol following the presidential election.

Several hours later, Brittany addressed her controversial remarks.

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender-affirming care’ is one of the worst evils,” the YouTube personality claimed in an Instagram Story statement on Friday, tagging Pope’s account. “I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence. The other day, Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat, they’re children.”

She continued: “Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions. Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions.”

Brittany then doubled down on her initial message, once again thanking her parents — Debbie and Donald Kerr — for allowing her to “go through my tomboy phase without changing my gender.” She concluded her message, “Until then, leave children alone!”

The social media influencer went on to share a list of age requirements for individuals to enter the military, purchase cigarettes, drive a car and vote. After listing that those require people to be 18, 21, 16 and 18, respectively, she then speculated about the age requirement to “take life-altering hormone blockers” or “irreversible surgery,” referring to gender affirmation surgery which reconstructs patients’ bodies to better align with their gender identity.

In response to Morris’ clapback, Brittany called her “Karen Morris” but thanked her for the “Barbie” nickname.

Pope eventually responded to Brittany’s reply, writing via Instagram: “POV: Knowing you got under someone’s skin you don’t like in the first place 😂.”

Morris commented at the time: “You know, I’m glad she didn’t become a boy either because we really don’t need another asshole dude in the world. Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children.’ Weren’t they putting their kids in ‘[President Joe] Biden-is-a-pedo’ shirts on social media? Sounds like a real safe way to protect them from millions of eyes! … F—k all the way off to Insurrection Barbie and the fellow IB’s trolling this comment section with their hypocritical, hateful asses.”

Brittany Aldean did not immediately respond to Us Weekly‘s request for comment.