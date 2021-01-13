James Taylor, who previously competed on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, revealed that he participated in the March on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., to protest President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

“Big thanks to #TheBachelor family for supporting me during this time … from top to bottom,” the 33-year-old tweeted on Monday, January 11. “Conservative producers are the best!! Thank you @ABCNetwork @ABC & @BachelorABC for having my back while I legally supported our President.”

On January 6, hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol, breaking windows and crashing through locked doors as Congress was meeting to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory over Trump.

The violent incident led to the deaths of five individuals, including a Capitol building police officer. An article of impeachment was introduced in the House of Representatives earlier this week, accusing the former reality TV star of “inciting violence against the government of the United States” with his speech to supporters shortly before they marched on the Capitol.

Leading up to the controversial gathering, Taylor shared several tweets about his planned attendance. On January 4, he asked his Twitter followers whether they were going to the rally and encouraged them to show up.

“If you voted for a man named Donald J. Trump & don’t trust Dominion voting machines or ANY method of voting outside of in-person, ID-in-hand voting for that matter … be there Jan 6 to support @realDonaldTrump,” he wrote.

That same day, he tweeted out a two-day countdown to being able to “make history in DC” by attending the political event. “RT for the greatest President of all-time and let’s win this thing/shock the world,” he added. “See y’all at the #MarchForTrump rally in DC.”

In a separate tweet posted the following day, he pleaded for his followers to head to the nation’s capital by any means possible. “Take a bus. Drive. MSG me if you need a plane ticket,” he wrote. “Just don’t make an excuse not to fight for a man who’s been fighting for you for 4 years. See y’all there. We’re with you, Mr. President.”

Taylor appeared on The Bachelorette in 2016 and ended the competition in 6th place. He is currently dating Mackenzie Sawicki.

Earlier this month, the former reality star opened up about his interest in seeking political office someday. “I turn 35 in May and am considering a run for president. I’m serious,” he wrote on January 3. “Never seen weaker men in my life — both sides. There are about 5 good ones in the house … 3 in the senate and 3 in the main stream media. DM me and I’ll tell you who they are. Comment if I should run for president (or if you think I’m delusional).”