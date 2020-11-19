Alright, alright, alright — is Matthew McConaughey running for political office?

During a recent interview with political commentator Hugh Hewitt, McConaughey spoke about his political leanings — and whether he would consider running for Texas governor or another political run.

“I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me,” the Oscar winner, 51, said on Wednesday, November 18. “Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested.”

The Dallas Buyers Club star added that he wants to “rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans,” noting that U.S. citizens are divided and “don’t trust each other.”

McConaughey later said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that while he has “no plans to do that right now,” that position could change over time. “As I move forward in life, yes, I am gonna consider leadership roles where I can be most useful,” he explained on Wednesday night. “I’d love to. I’m doing that regardless.”

If McConaughey were to consider a run for Texas governor, his earliest opportunity would come in 2022 when Greg Abbott is up for reelection.

The Greenlights author has not publicized his political affiliation. However, ahead of the 2020 presidential election, McConaughey said that Americans need to come together regardless of which candidate wins.

“It’s time to get constructive and not deny the fact of whatever’s happened and embrace the situation,” he said on Fox & Friends in October. “Whoever is going to be commander in chief and president of the United States of America, that’s not something, hopefully, that we’re going to deny or be able to argue.”

Earlier this month, former Vice President Joe Biden was later announced as the projected winner over President Donald Trump.

A political run for McConaughey would allow him to join a growing list of celebrities who have embraced similar paths including Trump, 74, Kanye West, Cynthia Nixon, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and late President Ronald Reagan.