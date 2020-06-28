Two sides to every story. Bachelorette alum James Taylor reacted to user lebbyhan’s viral TikTok on Saturday, June 27, alleging someone who’s “very well known in the Bachelor/Bachelorette community for being sweet, kind and genuine” messaged her to hang out and flirt while he had a girlfriend.

The TikTok user, whose first name is Hannah according to her profile, outed a former Bachelor Nation member in her video posted on Saturday. “Put a finger down if …” she begins, before continuing to tell a story about an unnamed, “well-known” contestant who messaged her on Instagram and Snapchat asking to hang out. According to her story, the next day, this man came into the bar she worked at with his girlfriend and pretended he didn’t know her.

After some speculation, TikTok users called out Taylor, 32, who appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season 12 of The Bachelorette. Taylor himself has since responded to the video, which has garnered over 50,000 views.

“If you saw that TikTok saying I cheated on a girl 2 girlfriends ago … almost a year ago and she conveniently puts it out right before my season replays … just know I don”t think she’s lying on purpose,” he wrote via his Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 28. “But she’s mistaken and I did NOT have a gf then! Me and Elle broke up last April. Didn’t have a GF from then until 4 months ago. I was in Nashville June or July. so yeah … we’re all good. Carry on and love y’all.”

In a second Instagram Story, Taylor called out how The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever will be airing a condensed version of Fletcher’s season on Monday, June 29. “Side note…that was a YEAR ago. Funny who comes out of the woodwork when your music starts taking off and your season of the Bachelor [sic] is only 2 days away from replaying.”

On TikTok, Hannah wrote she’ll post a “crazy” part two and reveal the man’s identity if the video gets enough attention from fans.

Taylor, for his part, was eliminated during week 7 of The Bachelorette season 12 in 2016. Fletcher, 29, and winner Jordan Rodgers have been engaged since.