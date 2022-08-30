Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now

All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years.

Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake Shelton, in 2005, he was married to Kaynette Williams.

“I was a married guy, you know, standing up there going, ‘Man, this shouldn’t be happening,’” Shelton told VH1 in 2011 about seeing Lambert for the first time, not explicitly saying he was unfaithful. “Looking back on that, I was falling in love with her right there onstage.”

The pair, who exchanged vows in 2011, split in 2015 after four years of marriage. Lambert was then linked to Anderson East. In 2018, however, the “Pink Sunglasses” singer made headlines when Us Weekly broke the news that she was seeing married singer Evan Felker.

“[Things] started spending a lot more time together while on the road,” an insider told Us in 2018, noting that Evan’s wife, Staci Felker, subsequently filed for divorce.

Shelton, for his part, moved on with Gwen Stefani, whom he married in 2021. He seemingly threw shade at Lambert at the time of her scandal with Turnpike Troubadours member.

“Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!” Shelton tweeted at the time.

Lambert never officially addressed the drama but confirmed in August 2018 that she was single. Evan and Staci, meanwhile, eventually reconciled, announcing in March 2021 that they had welcomed a daughter named Evangelina. In March 2022, she announced her second pregnancy.

The Pistol Annies member tied the knot for the second time in 2019 after dating McLoughlin for several weeks.

“We didn’t date very long before we got married. And so we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other,” Lambert told SiriusXM’s Storme Warren in February 2021. “It was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville. And so I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong.”

Scroll through for more Nashville cheating controversies: