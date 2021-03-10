Together again. Evan and Staci Felker reconciled and welcomed a baby together after he made headlines for his relationship with Miranda Lambert during their marriage.

Us Weekly broke the news in April 2018 that the country music star was dating the Turnpike Troubadours member after the two connected during her Livin’ Like Hippies tour, which ran from January to June of that year. “They are very much involved,” a source revealed at the time, adding that things just “happened” between them after they “started spending a lot more time together while on the road.”

The romance raised eyebrows since Lambert was still dating then-boyfriend Anderson East and Evan had been married to Staci since September 2016. “Staci had no other choice but to file for divorce. She was devastated,” the source told Us, while an insider close to the guitarist claimed he filed for divorce first in February 2018.

Evan and Staci were “trying to have a baby” before he left to tour with the Grammy winner, a source exclusively revealed in May 2018. “They did not have marital problems, so Staci did not think anything would happen. He went on tour and he did not come home.” However, a second insider insisted at the time that the pair were having relationship issues prior to his romance with Lambert.

One week after Us confirmed Evan and Staci had finalized their divorce, the “Bluebird” songstress described herself as “happily single” in an August 2018 interview. She met her now-husband, Brendan McLoughlin, in November of that year, and the two tied the knot in January 2019 after a whirlwind courtship.

“We didn’t date very long before we got married. And so we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other,” Lambert said of the former police officer during a February 2021 sit-down with SiriusXM’s Storme Warren. “It was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville. And so I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong.”

As for Evan and Staci, they played coy about their status after the Pistol Annies member moved on — but Staci left hints about their reunion for months before making it official in March 2021 alongside the announcement of their daughter Evangelina’s birth.

“Thank you to everyone who kept her a secret until we were ready,” Staci wrote via her Instagram Story.

Scroll through the gallery below to relive Staci and Evan’s tumultuous road to reconciliation: