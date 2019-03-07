Playing nice. Evan Felker’s ex-wife, Staci Felker, shared her thoughts on Miranda Lambert’s secret wedding to Brendan McLoughlin, nearly one month after they tied the knot.

Staci, 34 — who was once married to Lambert’s ex-boyfriend Evan, also 34 — was asked about the newlyweds’ sudden nuptials during an Instagram Story Q&A session on Wednesday, March 6. One follower wrote: “How are you able to hold your tongue on ‘you know who’s’ quickie wedding!!!!”

“I have had a year’s training of holding my tongue,” Staci noted. “I did think the dress was really pretty and I wish she would call me and tell me how it was so easy for her to get over my ex because it hasn’t been so easy for me.”

Staci and Evan got married in 2016, but the Turnpike Troubadours lead singer left her for the “House That Built Me” songstress, 35, in April 2018. Lambert was still in a relationship with Anderson East at the time.

A source told Us Weekly one month later that the pair had been “trying to have a baby” before Evan’s band went on tour with Lambert. Staci found out that the “Good Lord Lorrie” crooner filed for divorce through a local newspaper in May. The case was finalized three months later.

In August 2018, the Grammy winner admitted that she and Evan had split. “Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Lambert told The Tennessean at the time. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

Six months after she said she was “happily single,” Lambert shocked the world when she revealed that not only had a new man in her life, but they secretly got married as well. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she wrote via Instagram in February. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. #theone.”

McLoughlin, a 27-year-old New York Police Department officer, was introduced to his now-wife when she performed on Good Morning America in November 20018. Three days later, he welcomed son Landon with his ex Kaihla Rettinger.

