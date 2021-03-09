Evan Felker, Staci Felker Welcome 1st Child After Miranda Lambert Drama

Turning the page! Evan Felker and Staci Felker became parents nearly three years after the singer’s cheating scandal.

“Y’all welcome my husband #EvanFelker back to my grid after a few years off,” the new mom, 36, captioned a Tuesday, March 9, Instagram reveal. “He’s here to introduce our firstborn. Evangelina Hartford Felker.”

In the social media slideshow, the couple posed for pictures with their baby girl. The little one was wrapped in a blanket and wearing a bow headband.

The pair tied the knot in September 2016. Less than two years later, the Turnpike Troubadors singer, also 36, was romantically linked to Miranda Lambert while touring with the Grammy winner. Lambert was dating Anderson East at the time.

Evan filed a scheduling order to end their marriage in May 2018. The divorce was finalized three months later, Us Weekly confirmed.

Staci claimed that Evan had “ghost[ed]” her in a July 2018 Instagram video. “A man that I perfected homemade chicken soup for when he was sick, cared for him through soooo many sweating miserable days coming off benders decided to come calling when I was happy last week,” the Oklahoma native said at the time. “Too happy. Riding and then at the beach with my girls. How dare I smile after all he did to try to break me?”

She added that the “Gin, Smoke, Lies” singer wasn’t “a real man,” saying, “That’s not a country boy and certainly no cowboy. Not a husband I’ll ever take back because I was scared and he was gone. Again.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2018 that the estranged couple had been “trying to have a baby” prior to their split. “They did not have marital problems, so Staci did not think anything would happen,” the insider explained. “He went on tour and he did not come home.”

In his August 2020 book Red Dirt, Evan confirmed that he and Staci had reconciled. (Lambert, for her part, wed police officer Brendan McLoughlin in January 2019.)

“First and foremost, I found sobriety and recovery,” Evan explained of their reunion. “And I stepped away from the road and got a clearer view of the world. I got back to just being me. I could not have ever done that while we were touring like we were. I had initially blamed everything on being on the road. But it’s only when you take the road out of the equation that you see you’ve still got problems. I was able to start fixing those.”