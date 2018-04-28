Miranda-Lambert's-Ex-Says-She-Cheated-With-Blake-Shelton

Miranda Lambert’s love life is one tangled web. The “Tin Man” singer’s ex, Jeff Allen, replied to Blake Shelton’s tweet about “karma” and accused the former married couple of cheating at the start of their relationship.

“You know, i’ve always given you the benefit of the doubt and chalked it up to just being human, But you must be one arrogant SOB to pop off something like this, when I know damn good and well you were cheating on your wife and Miranda was cheating on me when you two started up,” Allen wrote in a now-deleted tweet to the “God Gave Me You” singer on Thursday, April 26.

After deleting the tweet, Allen wrote, “I kept my mouth shut for 13 years. Sorry, his karma tweet rubbed me wrong. All of this is pointless.”

RadarOnline reports that Allen dated Lambert for three years before she met Shelton in 2005. His tweet was in response to the Voice judge’s message about karma, which a source confirmed to Us Weekly was referring to Lambert’s new relationship with Evan Felker.

“Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!” Shelton tweeted on Wednesday, April 25, the day after Us Weekly exclusively revealed the “Little Red Wagon” crooner is dating Felker.

While it’s unclear exactly when Lambert and the Turnpike Troubadours frontman started their relationship, a source revealed to Us that they “started spending a lot more time together” during Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies tour, on which Felker’s band is currently performing as the opening act.

Both Lambert and Felker were allegedly in relationships when things “happened” between them. The Grammy winner, for her part, had been dating Anderson East for two years. (Us Weekly confirmed their split earlier this month). Felker, meanwhile, wed his estranged wife Staci in September 2016. (Staci filed for divorce in February — one month after her ex started touring with Lambert.)

As for Lambert’s relationship with Shelton, the two musicians met while performing together in 2005. The “I Lived It” singer was married to his first wife, Kaynette Williams, at the time.

“I was a married guy, you know, standing up there going, ‘Man, this shouldn’t be happening.’ Looking back on that, I was falling in love with her right there onstage,” Shelton told VH1 in 2011 about Lambert.

Shelton and Williams got a divorce in 2006. He was married to Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

