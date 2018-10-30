She’s back! Staci Felker had some things to get off her mind concerning the public’s perception of her — and she didn’t mince her words.

Felker, 33, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, October 29, where she touched on fans showing interest in her decision to retreat from the spotlight after her husband, Evan Felker, left her for Miranda Lambert. “I’m getting boatloads of DMs asking where I went and some threads online that I should not be reading asking where the crazy ex is, where did she go? I went to work. I have a traditional job,” she began. “I’m fine. I’m doing great.”

“If you think I’m crazy because of how I reacted to what happened this year, I’m still crazy. I’m still the same person. That sucked a lot,” she continued. “Call me whatever you want, I don’t know you.”

“Finally, I don’t always have content, I’m not always that interesting, sometimes I have acne,” she concluded. “I’ve been happy to be the poster child for getting dumped, but I think it’s time that I pass that torch to Pete Davidson and his pretty smile.” (The Saturday Night Live star recently split from fiancée Ariana Grande.)

Us Weekly broke the news in April that the Turnpike Troubadours frontman, 34, started seeing Lambert after the two went out on tour together. At the time, “The House That Built Me” singer, 34, was still dating Anderson East. A source told Us in May that Evan and Staci had been “trying to have a baby” prior to his band opening for the country star. She later found out that her husband had filed for divorce — which was finalized in August — through a local newspaper.

Lambert and Evan’s romance was not meant for the long haul. In August, the country singer announced during an interview with The Tennessean they had split up after several months of dating.

Staci’s posts comes one day after Lambert — who was married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015 — released a music video for the Pistol Annies’ “Got My Name Changed Back,” in which she sings, “I’ve got me an ex that I adored / But he got along good with a couple road whores.”

