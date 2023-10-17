Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans

The country singers announced their split in August 2022 after nearly five years of marriage. They finalized the divorce three months later — and later wrote about the drama surrounding their goodbye in respective breakup songs.

“How long have you been waiting to take our pictures down / How long have you been breaking, why am I just finding out?” Evans asks in “Over For You,” which dropped in fall 2022. “How many times did you tell me you loved me if it wasn’t true / I’m just wondering, how long has it been over for you?”

Ballerini, for her part, released a six-track EP titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat in February 2023, detailing the progression of their relationship fallout. “I’m wearin’ the ring still, but I think I’m lyin’ / Sometimes you forget yours, I think we’re done tryin’,” she sings in “Mountain With a View,” which came out on Valentine’s Day. “I realize you loved me much more at twenty-three / I think that this is when it’s over for me.”

Later that month, the “Hole in the Bottle” songstress addressed how the couple changed during their marriage before ultimately parting ways.

“Who you marry is not who you divorce. As he’s putting out a song about being blindsided, he’s taking half the house that he didn’t pay for,” Ballerini said during a February 2023 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, noting that the split wasn’t totally one-sided. “I was not perfect, he was not perfect, it was not perfect. And in the unraveling, that thing I ended up sharing with him, just saying like, ‘I need to own the last few years of like, I think, I checked out a long time ago and I need to let you know that.’”