Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Messiest Country Music Splits: Shania Twain and Robert ‘Mutt’ Lange, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans, More

By
Country Musics Messiest Divorces
16
Getty Images(4)

Some of country music’s greatest songs are about heartbreak — and the relationships that inspired them can be just as dramatic.

Shania Twain learned that firsthand when her husband of 15 years, Robert “Mutt” Lange, had an affair with her former personal assistant, Marie-Anne Thiébaud, in May 2008. The pair called it quits following the infidelity — and Twain later put her pain into her music.

“There was one song I wrote about my cheating friend and there was a lot of f—ks in there,” Twain told The Guardian in April 2018 of her writing process for 2017’s Now. “I hated her, so that’s the best word to use when you hate somebody.”

Kelsea Ballerini also turned her pain into poetry after splitting from her now ex-husband, Morgan Evans, in August 2022.

“Years of sitting across from me in therapy / I know the truth is hard to hear, but it wasn’t hard to find / Baby, were you blindsided or were you just blind?” Ballerini sings on 2023’s “Blindsided.”

Scroll down to see some of the messiest country music splits of all time:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

13057601491305747060_blake shelton 206

Blake Shelton
Inside Reba McEntire’s Relationship With Brandon Blackstock Amid His Split From Kelly Clarkson

Brandon Blackstock
bio photo Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer
1373571604164775437_jason aldean 206

Jason Aldean
Kelly Clarkson Critics Choice Awards Mom Quotes

Kelly Clarkson
Kelsea Ballerini Speaks Out After Performing With Drag Queens at 2023 CMT Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini
1251916465leann rimes 206

LeAnn Rimes

Mike Caussin
1305747152lambert 206

Miranda Lambert
Morgan Evans Bio

Morgan Evans

Natalie Maines

Sara Evans
1251207205shania_twain_290x206

Shania Twain

More Stories