Some of country music’s greatest songs are about heartbreak — and the relationships that inspired them can be just as dramatic.
Shania Twain learned that firsthand when her husband of 15 years, Robert “Mutt” Lange, had an affair with her former personal assistant, Marie-Anne Thiébaud, in May 2008. The pair called it quits following the infidelity — and Twain later put her pain into her music.
“There was one song I wrote about my cheating friend and there was a lot of f—ks in there,” Twain told The Guardian in April 2018 of her writing process for 2017’s Now. “I hated her, so that’s the best word to use when you hate somebody.”
Kelsea Ballerini also turned her pain into poetry after splitting from her now ex-husband, Morgan Evans, in August 2022.
“Years of sitting across from me in therapy / I know the truth is hard to hear, but it wasn’t hard to find / Baby, were you blindsided or were you just blind?” Ballerini sings on 2023’s “Blindsided.”
