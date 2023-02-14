Her turn to tell the story. After Morgan Evans went viral — and gained a lot of sympathy from fans — via his breakup anthem “Over For You,” Kelsea Ballerini is singing about their failed marriage in a six-track EP titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, released on Valentine’s Day.

“I’m wearin’ the ring still, but I think I’m lyin’ / Sometimes you forget yours, I think we’re done tryin’,” she sings in the opening track, “Mountain With a View,” before referencing how young she was when they wed. “I realize you loved me much more at twenty-three / I think that this is when it’s over for me.”

In “Over For You,” which Evans dropped in November 2022 after getting emotional when he debuted the track at a concert in September 2022, he asks a series of questions about the end of the relationship including: “How long have you been breaking? Why am I just finding out? How long has it been over for you?”

Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans in August 2022 after nearly five years of marriage. They finalized the paperwork that November.

“You’ll say I’m crazy for bein’ the one to leave / Scream I’m just like my parents and givin’ up easy,” she sings in the opening song. The Feel Your Way Through author then seemingly slams Evans’ lyric that he would have “searched the whole world over for you, took a flight, through the night to be that shoulder for you.”

Mountain With a View’s lyrics read: “But you never took that last flight to see me / Looks like our ending ain’t endin’ happily.”

In “Blindsided,” Ballerini appears to shade the implication that he wasn’t aware that their relationship was over, singing about how they were in therapy.

“And now you’re saying that you’re lost / And that’s lost on me,” the lyrics read. “Years of sitting across from me in therapy / I know the truth is hard to hear, but it wasn’t hard to find / Baby, were you blindsided or were you just blind?”

In another version of the chorus, she implies she doesn’t want kids and he did. “You didn’t ever wanna leave the house, I didn’t want a family,” she pens.

A source previously told Us that Ballerini and Evans had quietly split prior to their divorce. She hints at issues as early as 2019 in the track.

“Like that one time in 2019, before that big show, we had a big fight / I slept on the couch and then the next night you put on your suit,” she sings. “I put on a smile and sang about how it’s OK to cry, dying inside.”

Before the song ends, Ballerini appears to yell through tears: “It’s not f—ing news to you, babe. You’ve been in this relationship, it’s not news to you.”

Scroll through for more on Ballerini’s new tracks: