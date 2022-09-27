Left on a sour note? Morgan Evans debuted a heartbreaking new song that seemingly shed more light on what led to his split from estranged wife Kelsea Ballerini.

The country crooner, 37, performed at CMC Rocks QLD Festival in his native Australia as Ballerini, 29, celebrated the release of her new album, Subject to Change, on Friday, September 23. In video footage captured by fans at the festival, Evans sat at a piano and belted out the telling lyrics.

“How long have you been waiting to take our pictures down / How long have you been breaking, why am I just finding out?” he sings. “How many times did you tell me you loved me if it wasn’t true / I’m just wondering, how long has it been over for you?”

In the second verse, he wonders: “What did you tell your parents? What do you tell yourself? / Was it something I was missing or is there someone else?”

Toward the end of the clip, he sings: “Someday I’ll be OK but right now I don’t know / You used to tell me everything and that’s what hurts the most / It would be easier if I hated you / But I still miss the person that I thought I knew.”

The musicians tied the knot in December 2017, one year after Evans popped the question. The “Hole in the Bottle” songstress announced their breakup via her Instagram Story on August 29.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” she wrote at the time. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Grammy winner filed her divorce paperwork in Tennessee on August 26, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She listed the same day as their date of separation.

The “Love Is Real” singer issued his own brief statement regarding his split on August 29, writing in an Instagram Story: “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

Fans were shocked by the breakup news, but a source exclusively told Us that the pair struggled long before going their separate ways. “They’ve been working on their marriage for many years and have even tried therapy,” the insider revealed, noting that Ballerini and Evans had “privately separated at one point” but “officially” going through with their divorce.

As Evans performed Down Under, the “Weather” singer took the stage in New York City. During her Radio City Music Hall concert on Saturday, September 24, Ballerini made a few noticeable tweaks to some of her hit songs. Her live rendition of new ballad “What I Have” — which includes the lyrics “I got a warm body in bed” — was updated to “I got my own body in bed.”

When she sang “Get Over Yourself,” which she pointed out would only be performed for NYC fans who voted to hear the track that night, she teased, “I’m the crazy bitch that wrecked your life” instead of “I’m the crazy ex that wrecked your life.”