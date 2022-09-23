Getting personal. Kelsea Ballerini dropped her first album since her split from Morgan Evans, Subject to Change, on Friday, September 23, and she’s giving her fans an inside look at the ups and downs of her last two years.

“If i’m honest, growing up it kinda hurts like hell … and for me, it sounds like this. internal observations, drunken conversations, diehard friendships, jumping in hopeful, owning the cringe, doing my best, discovering the good stuff isn’t always grandiose, falling on my face, being a show pony, taking inventory of what i have … and ultimately welcoming change when it comes,” the 29-year-old “Love Is a Cowboy” singer wrote via Instagram just after midnight on Friday. “I’m proud of this record and the story it tells. here’s my last two years, and here’s the turning of a page. SUBJECT TO CHANGE IS OUT NOW.”

Ballerini told Yahoo Entertainment that she debated making the lyrics vague, but ultimately drew from her own life experiences.

“Obviously, we’ve all changed a lot the last couple of years, because life has forced us to. … And I feel like the last few years, in my twenties, I’ve grown up so much. I’ve learned so much about myself in this extra space that we’ve kind of been forced into,” she explained. “And I loved that Subject to Change represented my life. It represented everyone’s life, and it kind of thematically took me through the story that I was writing. And so, we just kind of went back and forth, like, ‘Do we make it broad, or do we just make it like very much so about me?’ And we ended up just going very inward, very personal, to set the tone for the whole record.”

Us Weekly confirmed on August 29 that Ballerini and Evans split after nearly five years of marriage.

“They’ve been working on their marriage for many years and have even tried therapy,” a source told Us at the time, noting that they had “privately separated at one point” before giving things “another go” ahead of calling it quits for good.

The insider added: “They ultimately decided that they had no choice but to officially separate.”

Ballerini filed for divorce in Tennessee, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She married Evans in December 2017.

“This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here … but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons,” the “Heartfirst” songstress wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

The “Day Drunk” crooner released a statement of his own at the time, simply writing: “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

Morgan isn’t the only one referenced in Ballerini’s new album, however, with her track “Doin My Best” seemingly hinting at a falling out with Halsey and her drama with Morgan Wallen via Twitter. Scroll through for more: