Drinking to love! Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans’ romance began with a meet-cute worthy of a rom-com and they haven’t stopped making fans swoon since getting together.

The “Peter Pan” singer found her man through music — after cohosting an award show in his native Australia in 2016. Tequila shots after a successful show is what ultimately sealed the deal for the pair and on their wedding day in December 2017, the couple toasted with tequila alongside their guests in Mexico.

The duo’s romance hasn’t been without its hiccups, however, with Ballerini previously joking that Evans burned the pancakes while asking her to marry him in December 2016.

“Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life,” she wrote via Instagram at the time after trolling the “Love Is Real” crooner for his kitchen proposal.

When Evans released his Things That We Drink To album in October 2018, he revealed that a lot of the songs paid homage to his relationship with the “Half of My Hometown” singer.

“It’s my story. It’s leaving behind everything and everyone you know to chase down a Country Music dream on the other side of the world. It’s the excitement of the unknown, its the fun, it’s the loneliness & it’s the struggle,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Its losing someone and finding the strength to keep your head up and make them proud. It’s meeting a girl, falling hopelessly, and marrying the love of your life.”

The “Hole in the Bottle” songstress later revealed that she had an “instant connection” with Evans, which played a part in their whirlwind romance.

“I’ve always loved the idea of relationships and love and all that, but I wasn’t sure I wanted to do the marriage thing,” Ballerini told Access Hollywood in August 2020. “My parents got divorced so I was kind of always really aware of that. As soon as I met him, he was just careful with the way that I love. And I always felt very safe loving him.”

Three years into their marriage, Evans gushed over his wife via Instagram. “Best 3 years of my life. Luckiest guy in the world. Happy Anniversary baby,” he wrote alongside a cozy couple snap in December 2020.

Nearly one year later, the “Day Drunk” crooner praised Ballerini for bringing out the “artist and poet” in him in celebration of her birthday in September 2021. The “I Quit Drinking” singer then returned the favor by pointing out a sweet gesture her husband did on her special day.

“It’s the running through a restaurant with a dozen roses today for me 😍,” she replied.

Scroll down to relive Ballerini and Evans’ sweetest relationship moments: