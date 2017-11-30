Cue the wedding bells! Kelsea Ballerini is en route to Cabo San Lucas to marry fiancé Morgan Evans, Us Weekly can confirm.

The “Miss Me More” crooner, 24, is set to wed Evans this weekend. Ballerini gushed over her groom-to-be while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly at the Colgate Optic White Q&A in Nashville Tennessee in October. “We’re getting married somewhere where people have to travel, so that is the gift, is people getting there,” she told Us.

During the interview, Ballerini gave Us details about how she chose her gown for the occasion. “You know it’s funny. I’m not a wedding person,” she revealed. “I don’t think I would be a wedding person, so my mom and my bridesmaids and my stylist surprised me with a fitting and i walked in and put something on and then walked out and I started crying so we picked the dress!”

The country star also dished about her stunning bridal shower, which she hosted at her friend Jennifer Denmark’s Nashville home in October. “Each of my friends, my bridesmaids, and a couple other close friends, did something different,” she explained. “Hillary [Scott] did the flowers and the cake. One of my friends did the balloons. One of my friends painted the signs. Everyone did something different and made it look like a Pinterest party. It was beautiful.”

As previously reported, Ballerini and the Australian musician got engaged on Christmas Day 2016. “This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him,” she captioned a heartfelt photo of the couple at the time. “Loving him has ben the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS.”

