“I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” the Tennessee native told CBS Mornings in October 2022 of what led to her divorce. “And there’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey.”
Ballerini added: “It’s not, like, volatile [between us], it just didn’t work and that sometimes is, like, a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is a good person. And I’m a good person. And this is just no longer good anymore.’”
The Grammy Award nominee and the Australia native — who wed in December 2017 — announced their decision to separate in August 2022.
“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” Ballerini wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce. … This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end.”
Us confirmed in November 2022 that Ballerini and Evans had reached a divorce settlement, shortly after the now-exes each released breakup songs about their experience.
“It’s been a rough few months in my life,” the “Day Drunk” crooner told Access Hollywood at the 2022 CMAs of the inspiration for his “Over for You” single. “Writing this song just really helped me sort through a lot of that.”
Scroll below for Ballerini and Evans’ most candid quotes — and song lyrics — about their breakup:
Credit: Courtesy Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram
August 2022
Shortly before filing for divorce, Ballerini announced via Instagram Story that the duo had officially separated. “We are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can,” she wrote of their new normals.
“2020 was a weird year / Album dropped at a weird time / Ain't the homecoming queen, but better believe I cried / And therapy for one turned / Into therapy for two,” she sings in “Doin My Best,” adding, “When you get married that young, you got a lotta s—t you gotta get through.”
Credit: Photo by Ed Rode/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
September 2022
Evans also released a breakup ballad, which he performed during an emotional gig in Australia. He crooned: “How long have you been waiting to take our pictures down / How long have you been breaking, why am I just finding out? / How many times did you tell me you loved me if it wasn’t true / I’m just wondering, how long has it been over for you?”
Credit: Rick Diamond/Shutterstock
September 2022
While some of Ballerini’s lyrics were seemingly written about the pair’s split, a few still alluded to being a happy couple. During her Radio City Music Hall gig in New York City, attendees noticed that she switched up some lyrics in “What I Have” to reflect not having anyone to share her bed with.
Credit: Shutterstock (2)
October 2022
“It’s easy to, like, shame yourself, and it’s easy to want to hide. I just want to be proud of myself in ten years on this season of my life,” Ballerini told CBS Mornings of her divorce, noting that her relationship with Evans wasn’t “chaotic” but instead just fizzled out. “This is not just a heavy time in my life. This is also a celebratory time in my life. I don’t want to shade that, ’cause that’s important to feel.”
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
November 2022
While attending the 56th annual CMAs in Nashville, Evans admitted to Access that he’s been “extremely lonely” since the split.