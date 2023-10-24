One year after rolling up the welcome mat on her relationship, Kelsea Ballerini has found “peace” in her decision to end her marriage with Morgan Evans.

“This time last year, my life felt very out of control. A bit messy,” Ballerini told Nylon in an interview published on Tuesday, October 24. “I just felt in the weeds in a lot of things.”

The “Mountain With a View” singer considered her next words carefully, revealing, “I can truly, from my guts, say I regret literally nothing. I really don’t.”

Ballerini announced in August 2022 that she and Evans, 38, called it quits after nearly five years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in November of that year.

Ballerini noted on Tuesday that her split from Evans made “a lot of conservative Karens very upset.” She recalled feeling “scared” after getting messages on social media claiming she didn’t work hard enough to keep her marriage intact.

“I have spent so much of my life contorting myself to be palatable for everyone. I thought that made me a good woman. I thought that made me a good artist. However, it does not make me a good person,” Ballerini confessed. “I care way more about being able to sleep at night knowing that I’m showing up for myself and what I believe in and the things that make my heart beat. And I’m not meant for everyone.”

While the “Half of My Hometown” singer admitted that the “people-pleaser” in her still has a “really hard time when there’s very loud hate,” she said, “I’m sleeping better than I ever have.”

In the wake of her breakup, Ballerini released her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP in February, which detailed her and Evans’ relationship hardships. The success of the record paired with Ballerini’s relationship with Chase Stokes, who she’s been dating since January, made for a “wild” end to her 20s.

“Your 20s are for self-discovery, for f—king up, for trying your best, for succeeding in some ways and for failing in others,” Ballerini explained. “And I did that. I did all of that and I stand by it. I experienced so much that I was lucky to get to do in my 20s — to travel the world like I’ve gotten to, to have experiences with people that I have. I don’t take it for granted, for sure. But I also feel very at peace.”

The Grammy nominee rang in her 30th birthday last month while attending the MTV Video Music Awards. After her “Penthouse” performance was broadcast, Ballerini chose to skip out and spend time with her loved ones.

“Oh, I left so early. I went to dinner with my mom and my friends,” she recalled. “I literally feel like there was not one more drop of my 20s I could have wrung out. I’m ready to be a grown-up now. That’s so hot to me.”