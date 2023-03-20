Real talk. Kelsea Ballerini revealed how her divorce from Morgan Evans affected her physical appearance — and detailed the not-so-glamourous side of hair extensions.

“I lost so much hair last year — just stress,” the 29-year-old songstress told The New York Times in an interview published on Monday, March 20. “It’s growing back, in, like, little sprouts.”

The “You’re Drunk, Go Home” singer revealed, “It’s a whole thing,” referring to her choice to wear more extensions after the hair loss.

Ballerini then laughed, noting, “I could’ve just said ‘Thank you,’” when the reporter complimented her on her long, blonde locks.

The “Half of My Hometown” songstress announced in August 2022 that she and Evans, 37, had called it quits after less than five years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed three months later that the exes had finalized their divorce.

In the wake of their split, both Ballerini and Evans released breakup songs inspired by their heartache. The Australia crooner dropped “Over for You” in November 2022, in which he asks, “How long have you been breaking? / Why am I just finding out? / How long has it been over for you?”

The Tennessee native, for her part, released her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP in February. “I’m wearin’ the ring still, but I think I’m lyin’ / Sometimes you forget yours, I think we’re done tryin’,” she sings in the opening track, “Mountain With a View,” adding, “I realize you loved me much more at 23 / I think that this is when it’s over for me.”

Ballerini, who wed Evans in December 2017, detailed the evolution of her marriage and eventual divorce in the six tracks. She also released music videos that correlated to each part of her relationship.

“I watched that film and the pain on her face … I’ve seen that pain. It’s real pain,” the Grammy nominee’s mom, Carla Denham, said of the video project during a February appearance on the “Got It From My Momma” podcast. “That was a hard day for her.”

The CMT Music Awards cohost — who has since moved on romantically with Chase Stokes — revealed on Monday that she has always tried to keep her fans in the loop of her personal highs and lows.

“I don’t want to lose the openness that I’ve always tried to have,” Ballerini told the New York Times, referring to her choice to sing about her heartbreak on her Heartfirst Tour and her EP.

One day prior, the “Peter Pan” songstress shared a heartfelt message with her fans via social media to mark the end of her second tour leg, which began after her divorce was put to bed.

“I’ve been touring in some capacity for the last nine years. From radio tour to being the opening act on more tours than I can count to a handful of headlines of my own. This most recent run of shows has been hands down my favorite I’ve ever played,” Ballerini captioned a series of photos on Sunday, March 19, from her adventures on stage. “The way y’all showed up and brought a continual wave of celebratory and chaotic energy but also a safety to get into big feelings every night was truly magical. From love me like you mean it to penthouse, the mutual screamings we’re VERY LOUD like piercing like I had to take my monitor out every night and have a freak out.”

The “Hole in the Bottle” singer thanked her followers for “this new little breath of life in these rooms, for letting me be in a silly goofy mood between songs, for appreciating my band and crew, for waiting in line for hours beforehand, for the handmade signs and tshirts, and the progressively more unhinged ‘HYPOTHETICALLY IF YOU EVER KILL YOUR HUSBAND’ moment.”

She concluded by expressing excitement over hitting the road with Kenny Chesney for part of his tour before gearing up for another Heartfirst round of shows. “Big big big love,” Ballerini added.