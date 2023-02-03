Focusing on his future. Morgan Evans opened up about the lessons he learned following his divorce from Kelsea Ballerini.

“The only thing you can control is you and how you feel and what you’re doing,” Evans, 37, shared on an episode of The Bobby Bones Show, which aired on Wednesday, February 1. “Thankfully, I have good people around to keep reminding me of that and keep me grounded in that way and I’ll always be grateful for that.”

The songwriter credited his breakup track “Over for You” for helping him heal, adding, “After sharing it, seeing how that level of vulnerability and personal writing is actually the thing that most widely relates to people. And the amount of messages and comments I get on social media now, they’re so great.”

Evans noted that it has helped to perform music inspired by his life. “Having gone through a situation like that — seeing that it helps other people going through situations like that — yeah, it’s really a big deal,” he continued. “It felt good to do that and just be honest and not try to cover things up.”

Ballerini, 29, and Evans announced their split in August 2022. “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” the “Hole in the Bottle” singer wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

She added: “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here … but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

The Australia native, however, hinted that he wasn’t as on board to end their marriage. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways,” he wrote via Instagram. “I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

Us Weekly confirmed that same month that Ballerini filed for divorce after nearly five years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized three months later.

Following their split, Ballerini discussed the misconceptions others have about the breakup.

“I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” the Tennessee native, who has since been spotted packing on the PDA with Chase Stokes, told CBS Mornings in October 2022. “And there’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. And a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have.”

Ballerini called the decision to pull the plug “rough” because there wasn’t a specific reason. “It’s not chaotic. It’s not, like, volatile, it just didn’t work,” she shared. “And that sometimes is like a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is a good person. And I’m a good person. And this is just no longer good anymore.'”