Clearing the air. Amid her divorce from Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini addressed misconceptions about calling it quits.

“I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” the Tennessee native, 29, told CBS Mornings on Monday, October 3. “And there’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. And a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have.”

Ballerini, who has discussed the split in her new album, Subject to Change, noted that the major life change came with its own set of challenges. “I’m a peacemaker. We’ve talked about this before. I’m a people pleaser. So, to do something that kind of goes against those two things is really difficult,” she admitted. “And I’m really proud of myself.”

For the “Hole in the Bottle” singer, the choice to end her marriage was “rough” because of her continued bond with Evans, 37. “It’s not chaotic. It’s not, like, volatile, it just didn’t work,” she continued on Monday. “And that sometimes is like a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is a good person. And I’m a good person. And this is just no longer good anymore.'”

Earlier this year, the country couple made headlines when they announced their split.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” Ballerini wrote via her Instagram Story in August. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

She added: “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here … but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

The Australia native, however, hinted that he wasn’t as on board to end the relationship. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways,” he wrote via Instagram. “I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

Us Weekly later confirmed that Ballerini filed for divorce after nearly five years of marriage. According to court documents obtained that same month, the songstress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Since then, Evans has subtly referenced the separation during CMC Rocks QLD Festival late last month.

In a clip recorded by fans at the festival on Friday, September 23, Evans used his personal life as inspiration. “How long have you been waiting to take our pictures down / How long have you been breaking, why am I just finding out?” he sang. “How many times did you tell me you loved me if it wasn’t true / I’m just wondering, how long has it been over for you?”

The “Day Drunk” performer concluded the song, adding, “Someday I’ll be OK but right now I don’t know / You used to tell me everything and that’s what hurts the most / It would be easier if I hated you / But I still miss the person that I thought I knew.”

Meanwhile, Ballerini reflected on her plan to look toward her future amid the divorce. “It’s easy to, like, shame yourself, and it’s easy to want to hide. I just want to be proud of myself in ten years on this season of my life,” she said on Monday. “This is not just a heavy time in my life. This is also a celebratory time in my life. I don’t want to shade that, ’cause that’s important to feel.”