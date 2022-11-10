A new normal. Weeks after Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini finalized their divorce, he opened up about how he’s coping.

“One of the hardest parts [of going through a divorce] is how lonely it feels,” Evans, 37, told Access Hollywood on the 2022 Country Music Association Awards red carpet on Wednesday, November 9. “It’s strangely comforting to realize that so many other people have been through it, which I didn’t.”

The Australia native even wrote a “very personal” and “kind of heavy” song about his relationship status, titled “Over for You,” which dropped last month.

“It’s been a rough few months in my life,” Evans told the outlet of his songwriting inspiration. “Writing this song just really helped me sort through a lot of that.”

The “Day Drunk” crooner and Ballerini, 29, announced earlier this year that they had separated after five years of marriage.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” the “Hole in the Bottle” songstress wrote via her Instagram Story in August. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

Ballerini continued at the time: “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here … but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

Evans, for his part, announced their split in a similar statement shared via Instagram Story, seemingly hinting the breakup decision had not been mutual. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways,” he wrote. “I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

Nearly two months later, Us Weekly confirmed on November 3 that the pair had reached a divorce settlement.

“I don’t do know [if I’m ready to date],” Evans joked to Access on Wednesday about moving forward. “I’m here with a smile on my face.”

While Evans is excited to attend the CMAs, he is potentially set to run into Ballerini inside Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The “Peter Pan” singer is slated to perform her song “You’re Drunk, Go Home” from her Subject to Change album alongside Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce.