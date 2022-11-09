CMAs 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

It’s time to party! The 2022 CMA Awards are underway — and our favorite stars have arrived in style.

Country music’s biggest names are expected to don dazzling gowns, dapper suits and show-stopping two-pieces at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee on Wednesday, November 9.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Luke Bryan, who also anchored the last event. Tonight, however, Bryan, 46, will be joined by retired NFL star Peyton Manning.

“Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege,” the “One Margarita” crooner said in an August statement. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider cohosting with I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

On the carpet, Carrie Underwood was a breathtaking sight in a strapless dress that appears to have taken inspiration from ocean waves. The whimsical blue number featured a plunging neckline and gathered fabric that hugged her curves. The hitmaker paired the gown with coordinating pumps and had her hair styled in loose curls.

Tonight, Underwood, 39, is up for Entertainer of the Year as well as Female Vocalist of the Year. Miranda Lambert has been nominated in the same categories.

Lainey Wilson leads the nominations with a total of six, including Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. Chris Stapleton follows closely behind with five nods, along with Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde. Though she previously hinted at skipping the ceremony, Maren Morris is nominated for Album of the Year.

Last year’s CMAs were just as noteworthy. For the 2021 event, Underwood, 39, was a metallic dream in a sequin gown while Katy Perry showed off her curves in a leather Vivienne Westwood creation. Nicole Kidman also attended, dropping jaws in a cutout gown by Saint Laurent. Morris, 32, took the plunge in a low-cut white suit.

In addition to the many well-deserved honors that will be presented tonight, the show will include performances by Bryan, Underwood, Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, Jimmie Allen, Zac Brown Band and more.

Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet moments from the 2022 CMAs: