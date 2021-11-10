CMA Awards 2021: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Back at Bridgestone! After scaling things back for the 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 CMAs will be bigger than ever on Wednesday, November 10.
Luke Bryan is hosting the event at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
“Being in front of the TV a lot with American Idol has gotten me more comfortable with the role of doing these things. I’m excited to be in the role and be confident in the role,” Bryan said during a radio interview on Monday, November 8. “You don’t ever want to be out there and you’re so nervous and freaked out that you can’t do a great job, which I’ll still be nervous and freaked out.”
Eric Church and Chris Stapleton are leading the pack with five nominations, including Entertainer of the Year. Rounding out the top category are Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood. Back in 2020, Church accepted the awards show’s biggest trophy.
Gabby Barrett has the third most noms as the American Idol alum is up for four honors.
“I thought she was incredible from the start. I thought that she was amazing throughout the whole process and I always really loved the way she used her voice,” Bryan said of the “I Hope” songstress. “She’s a powerhouse singer, and what I really love the most is right when American Idol got finished, she moved straight to Nashville and went to work.”
Following close behind with three nominations are Combs, Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Chris Young.
Scroll through for a complete list of nominees and winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Single of the Year
“Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown
“The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
“Hell of a View,” Eric Church
“One Night Standards,” Ashley McBryde
“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
Album of the Year
29, Carly Pearce
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
Heart, Eric Church
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
“Forever After All,” Luke Combs
“The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
“Hell of a View,” Eric Church
“One Night Standards,” Ashley McBryde
“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
Female Vocalist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Hardy
Musical Event of the Year
“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert
“Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown
“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Music Video of the Year
“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
“Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown
“Gone,” Dierks Bentley
“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne
