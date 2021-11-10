CMA Awards 2021: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Back at Bridgestone! After scaling things back for the 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 CMAs will be bigger than ever on Wednesday, November 10.

Luke Bryan is hosting the event at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

“Being in front of the TV a lot with American Idol has gotten me more comfortable with the role of doing these things. I’m excited to be in the role and be confident in the role,” Bryan said during a radio interview on Monday, November 8. “You don’t ever want to be out there and you’re so nervous and freaked out that you can’t do a great job, which I’ll still be nervous and freaked out.”

Eric Church and Chris Stapleton are leading the pack with five nominations, including Entertainer of the Year. Rounding out the top category are Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood. Back in 2020, Church accepted the awards show’s biggest trophy.

Gabby Barrett has the third most noms as the American Idol alum is up for four honors.

“I thought she was incredible from the start. I thought that she was amazing throughout the whole process and I always really loved the way she used her voice,” Bryan said of the “I Hope” songstress. “She’s a powerhouse singer, and what I really love the most is right when American Idol got finished, she moved straight to Nashville and went to work.”

Following close behind with three nominations are Combs, Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Chris Young.

Scroll through for a complete list of nominees and winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Single of the Year

“Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown

“The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett

“Hell of a View,” Eric Church

“One Night Standards,” Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

29, Carly Pearce

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

Heart, Eric Church

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs

“The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett

“Hell of a View,” Eric Church

“One Night Standards,” Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Hardy

Musical Event of the Year

“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert

“Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown

“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Music Video of the Year

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

“Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown

“Gone,” Dierks Bentley

“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne