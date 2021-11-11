Showing off their love. Celebrity couples hit the red carpet at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 10.

Carrie Underwood, for her part, arrived with husband Mike Fisher after he made headlines earlier this month for defending Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, faced backlash when he tested positive for coronavirus and revealed that he is not vaccinated.

“I stand with @aaronrodgers12,” Fisher, 41, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, November 6. “I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated. The @nhl @nfl and other leagues are ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions. If they really cared about people’s health they would have daily testing for all. But these past 2 years has clearly shown us that this is not about our health, it’s about control over our lives. I won’t stand for that.”

The retired hockey player continued: “It’s time to fight for our medical freedom and I feel for those that have been fired for choosing medical freedom. People losing their jobs over a medical choice is un-American and unacceptable. We need to stand up now before it’s too late!! #medicalfreedom #istandwithaaronrodgers.”

Underwood, who has been married to Fisher since July 2010 and shares sons Isaiah, 6, and Jacob, 2, with him, has yet to react to his post publicly, but “liked” the image.

Miranda Lambert, meanwhile, attended the awards show with husband Brendan McLoughlin. Earlier on Wednesday, he gushed about the singer in a social media tribute for her 38th birthday.

“This world became such a better place with you in it,” the former police officer, 30, captioned photos of the Grammy winner via Instagram. “You are a light for those in the dark, a voice for the ones who can’t be heard and most important of all, you’re the most amazing wife day in and day out. I hope today brings you as much joy as you bring to me daily. Happiest of birthdays @mirandalambert I love you.”

Lambert expressed her appreciation for the post in the comments section. “I love you my sweet husband!” she replied. “Thanks for making [me] breakfast this morning! Love me some bday bacon.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of couples on the CMAs red carpet.